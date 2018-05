Due to renovations, Stratford High School will be closed for the summer of 2018. If Stratford High is your normal polling location, voting for the Aug. 14 primaries will take place at Stratford Town Hall in the Council Chambers.

For more information, call the Registrar of Voters office at 203-385-4048. The Registrar of Voters also will help verify your poll location, or visit dir.ct.gov/sots/LookUp.aspx, typing it directly into your browser.