Watch Thursday: ‘Straight Talk’ on mental health reform with U.S. Sen. Murphy

This month’s episode of Straight Talk with Tracey highlights national mental health care reform with U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT).

Host Tracey Masella and Dr. John Santopietro, president and medical director of Silver Hill Hospital, talk with Sen. Murphy, via phone, on the state of mental health care in the nation. Sen. Murphy, who co-authored the Mental Health Reform Act of 2016, shares his insight on the future of reform, mental health parity, the impact of Sandy Hook and more.

Later in the show, Tracey and Dr. Santopietro continue the discussion on quality mental health care and the future of Silver Hill.

Watch the show this Thursday, May 10 at noon or later, on demand, at HAN.Network or any of our affiliated community news sites.

Straight Talk with Tracey, a Silver Hill Hospital production, airs the second Thursday of each month on HAN.

