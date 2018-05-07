Work at Raymark sites to begin in 2019

The Raymark Ballfield site was once known for big hits.

Now town, state and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency officials are hoping to see even bigger things at the site after a long-awaited remediation project is finished.

Mayor Laura Hoydick joined with EPA officials and staff from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to discuss the future of the former ballfield property off Frog Pond Lane.

The former Raymark ballfield is one of several Operable Units, or OUs, in town that contain hazardous waste from Raymark Corp

Alexandra Dunn, the new regional administrator for the EPA’s New England regional office, expects remediation of Raymark waste sites all over town to start in 2019. The work will include moving Raymark waste from other sites in town, often called Operable Units, and bringing them to the former ballfield to be “capped” with clean soil.

Dunn said it’s important for the town to know how important redeveloping the Raymark site is in Washington. The EPA has placed the project on its Redevelopment Focus List. The Raymark project is one of two Superfund projects in New England and 31 nationwide that are considered to have the greatest expected redevelopment and commercial potential.

“We want this site to be an example of how many levels of government can work together, to have a new vision for this site so they can have economic vitality, safety and health and also how we’re going to be listening to residents during the project,” Dunn said.

The EPA will build a barrier around the ballfield to insulate residents from noises and activity going on at the ballfield. The wall will be built sometime in July.

Dunn said the EPA will also construct a temporary access road through the former Contract Plating site off Longbrook Avenue to transport waste to the property.

Dunn said she knows the project will be “disruptive” for some residents, but the EPA wants to listen to residents as the project moves forward.

DEEP Commissioner Ron Klee said knowing work is soon to start is exciting.

“Things are going to start happening this summer,” said Klee, who said it was important for communication to continue from the EPA and residents as things move forward.

Mayor Laura Hoydick said it was important for Dunn to see what the EPA has worked on for the last two decades.

Hoydick says she’s not exactly sure what should be built on the Raymark site, though residents will have some input in what is built there. Ideas mentioned have included expansion of the nearby Department of Public Works facility.

See this week’s Stratford Star for more information on this story.