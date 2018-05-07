Stratford Star

Crystal needs a home

By HAN Network on May 7, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News ·

Crystal is a sweet, female spayed short-haired tabby cat with pretty eyes, about 6 years young. She is mellow, calm, affectionate, healthy and cuddly.

She prefers no other cats, and would be best in a home as the only pet. She may possibly live with an older quiet small dog.

She likes attention, and would be great company for someone alone. She may need some time to adjust, but will soon be your best friend. She would be best in a home with someone around at least part time.

Crystal has had a tough life until she was rescued. Please open up your heart and home to Crystal.

For more information, or receive an application, call 203-330-0255, email [email protected] or visit petprotectorsrescue.org.

