Juried crafts, art and jewelry show

The 2018 Downtown Market: Stratford is a juried crafts, art, and jewelry show, accompanied by music, activities for children, and theater.

Located on the Colonial Square Parking Lot, 2420 Main St., in Stratford, the show, in its third year, is sponsored by Stratford’s Economic Development Commission, Stratford Art’s Commission and the Stratford Historical Society.

The show will take place on Sunday, Aug. 26 with easy access: Exit 32, I-95. Free parking for the show is available at Stratford Railroad Station.

One section of the show will be devoted to 18th Century crafts and art.

