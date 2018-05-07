Bunnell High’s baseball team dropped a 10-5 decision to SWC rival Notre Dame in Fairfield on Sunday.

Justin Herrera and Taylor Perry had two hits each for coach Juan Lopez’ Bulldogs (4-9, 2-5 SWC).

Tyler Romano had two hits and two RBIs, and had three hits, including a two-run home run, and drove in four runs for the Lancers (11-4, 5-3 SWC).

Bunnell 100 012 1 – 5 11 3

Notre Dame 300 340 x – 10 12 3

Bunnell – Max Honafius, Brett Batka (4), Jacob Lucas (5), Henry Gloria (6), and Justin Herrera

ND – Brian Tesky, Tyler Romano (6), and Jacob Rainey