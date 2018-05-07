Bridgeport man charged with firing gun on I-95

A Bridgeport man accused of firing a gun from a moving car on Interstate 95 in Bridgeport is facing several charges after his arrest on Sunday in New Haven.

State Police charged Matthew A. Bouton, 27, of 202 High Ridge Drive, Bridgeport, with first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree breach of peace, criminal possession of a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm.

State Police said trooper from Troop G in Bridgeport began receiving 911 calls at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday reporting a shooting in the area of Exit 28 on I-95 in Bridgeport. Earlier reports had shots being fired near Exit 30 in Stratford.

Witnesses told troopers that someone was firing a handgun from a gray Ford Focus that was traveling north on I-95. Police were able to identify a suspect within a short period of time with assistance from the New Haven Police Department. State Police said the Ford Focus was found on Grand Avenue in New Haven. With assistance of the State Police Emergency Services Unit, Bouton was taken into custody without incident.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Bouton was ordered held on $100,000 bond for the criminal firearm possession charge and is scheduled to appear on May 22 in Bridgeport Superior Court.

The investigation included cooperation from troopers in Troop G in Bridgeport, Troop I in Bethany, the State Police Emergency Services Tactical Unit, the Western District Major Crime Squad, and the State Police Statewide Urban Cooperative Crime Control Task Force.