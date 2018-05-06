Stratford Star

Suspect in custody after shooting incident on I-95

By Melvin Mason on May 6, 2018 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire ·

Connecticut State Police have taken someone into custody in a reported shooting incident on Sunday afternoon in the area of Exit 30 on Interstate 95.

State Police spokesman Sgt. Eric Haglund said Sunday that a firearm may have been discharged on Sunday afternoon from a vehicle in the area of Exit 30 on the northbound side of the interstate. Haglund said no one was injured.

Haglund said at 8 p.m. Sunday that a suspect had been taken into custody. No information about the suspect was immediately released. Haglund said a criminal summary will be available later Sunday evening.

Stay with The Stratford Star for more information on this story.

