Suspect in custody after shooting incident on I-95

Connecticut State Police have taken someone into custody in a reported shooting incident on Sunday afternoon in the area of Exit 30 on Interstate 95.

State Police spokesman Sgt. Eric Haglund said Sunday that a firearm may have been discharged on Sunday afternoon from a vehicle in the area of Exit 30 on the northbound side of the interstate. Haglund said no one was injured.

Haglund said at 8 p.m. Sunday that a suspect had been taken into custody. No information about the suspect was immediately released. Haglund said a criminal summary will be available later Sunday evening.

Stay with The Stratford Star for more information on this story.