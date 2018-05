The Joel Barlow baseball team upended Stratford High, 9-4, on Saturday.

Zach Fedak had a triple and two RBIs for Stratford (9-6, 4-4 SWC).

Tiernon Lynch had two hits, including a triple, for Barlow (1-13, 1-6 SWC).

Clarke Gilmore had two hits and drove in two runs.

Kyle Andreoli had two hits and an RBI.

Weston: Tiernon Lynch, Jacob Lenes (5, W) and Ben Ciardullo

Stratford: Kevan Duffy (L), Braydon Seaburg (7) and RJ Burlone

Barlow 130 000 5 9-10-0

Stratford 112 000 0 4-3-2