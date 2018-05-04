Stratford High defeated Weston High, 7-1, in an SWC baseball matchup at Penders Field on Friday.
Zach Fedak pitched into the seventh to get the win for the Red Devils (9-5, 4-3 SWC), in a game that was switched to Stratford due to a Stratford to wet field at Weston.
Fedak struck out nine. Brendan Duffy pitched the seventh.
Braydon Seaburg had two hits, stole two bases, and scored two runs.
Brendan Duffy hit a double and drove in two runs.
R.J. Burlone and Ryan Duffy had RBI singles.
Dan Corvino had a double and an RBI for Weston, now 6-7, 3-5 SWC.
Will Bunkoci and Will Vallela each tripled.
S 200 302 0 7-8-1
W 001 000 0 1-5-4
S Zach Fedak (W), Brendan Duffy (7) and RJ Burlone
W Liam Odierna (L), Asa Forest (6) and Jack Caviccha Andrew Amato (6)