Stratford’s medication drop box reaches new milestone

Stratford’s medication drop box has collected more than 5,000 pounds of unwanted and unused medications.

The medication drop box was installed in the lobby of the Stratford Police Department, 900 Longbrook Ave, in October 2013. It was a collaborative effort amongst members of the Stratford Partnership for Youth and Families and several town departments, including Stratford Police, Health, Community Services, and Office of the Mayor.

“We thank citizens for taking advantage of the Medication Drop Box and their commitment to keeping prescription drugs out of reach from the wrong hands and from harming the environment by disposing them improperly,” said Stratford Police Chief Joe McNeil. ‘We’d like to thank Police Corporal Brian Norko, who is in charge of the drop box, for his diligence and commitment to ensuring all items collected are properly disposed of.”

Stratford Health Director Andrea Boissevain would like to remind everyone ‘with the warm weather approaching, don’t forget to clean out your medicine cabinet when you are doing your spring cleaning.

Stratford Partnership for Youth and Families Co-Chair, Sean Kennedy stresses the importance of safeguarding your medications in your home especially from youth, and utilizing this free, anonymous, and open 24/7 drop box whenever disposing of medications. Stratford Partnership promotes the Medication Drop Box as a key strategy to reducing access to prescription drugs, especially during this opioid epidemic.

Stratford Partnership for Youth and Families is a community coalition working to reduce youth substance use and promote developmental assets. Stratford Partnership’s mission is to mobilize youth and community partners to reduce youth substance abuse and create a safe, healthy and drug free environment where youth and families thrive. For more information, visit StratfordPartnership.org.