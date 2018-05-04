Sherrod receives Fulbright Award

Chayla Sherrod of Bridgeport, a former Stratford High School student, and student at Villanova University, class of 2018, has received a Fulbright U.S. Student Program award to Namibia in Environmental Law from the U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.

Sherrod will conduct research at the University of Namibia, Windhoek as part of a project that focuses on Successfully Implementing Community-Based Natural Resource Management in Namibia.

Sherrod will graduate this spring with a bachelor of arts degree in environmental studies and a minor in political science. She has represented Villanova at the Forum of Executive Women and as a Blue Key Society Campus Tour Guide. She served as president of Villanova’s Pre-Law Black Student Association and as a member of the CLAS Academic Reform Committee. Sherrod will enroll in law school upon her return to the U.S., after which she will pursue a career in environmental advocacy.