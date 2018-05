Bunnell High’s baseball team lost to Newtown High, 9-5, on Thursday.

Jack Barnhart-Sullivan went 2-for-3 with two runs scored for the Bulldogs (4-8, 2-4 SWC).

Dylan Kovacs had a hit and an RBI.

Kyle Roche didn’t allow an earned run and struck out seven for Newtown (11-4, 7-1 SWC).

Newtown 330 110 1 – 9 12 4

Bunnell 041 000 0 – 5 7 2

Newtown – Kyle Roche, Sam Smith (7) and Ben Harrison

Bunnell – Alex Koletar, Brett Batka (5) and Justin Herrera