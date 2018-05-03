Stratford Star

Eastern’s Maggie Bodington earns Little East honors

By Stratford Star on May 3, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Maddie Bodington is a top midfielder for Eastern Connecticut State University.

Eastern Connecticut State University’s Maggie Bodington out of Stratford High was recently named the Little East Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

In two Little East Conference wins, Bodington, a senior midfielder, won 19 of the team’s 29 draws — including a career-high 11 of the team’s 13 in a 14-13 overtime win over Keene State. Her final successful draw in overtime set up the winning goal.

In an 18-6 win over Western Connecticut, Bodington won eight draws.

In the two matches, Bodington also picked up five ground balls and caused two turnovers.

Ranked among the all-time Top 10 at Eastern with 170 draw controls and the team leader with 65 this season (third-most in the LEC), Bodington moved to within three of her 100th career ground ball during the week.

The weekly LEC honor in lacrosse is the third in the career of Bodington, who was selected for the identical honor in the final report of 2016 and as Rookie-of-the-Week in the first report of 2015.

A winner of seven of their last eight following a 1-5 start against non-conference opponents, Eastern (8-6, 3-1 LEC) closes out the regular season with conference road matches against UMass Dartmouth Tuesday and UMass Dartmouth Saturday.

Related posts:

  1. Lacrosse: Eastern’s Bodington, Ross feted by LEC
  2. Cross country: Ariel Smith captains ECSU to title
  3. Ariel Smith honored by Little East Conference
  4. College lacrosse: Trevor Ross Little East Player of Week

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Town Council approves $220.9 million budget Next Post Man killed on tracks near West Haven Metro North station Thursday morning
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress