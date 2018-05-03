Eastern Connecticut State University’s Maggie Bodington out of Stratford High was recently named the Little East Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

In two Little East Conference wins, Bodington, a senior midfielder, won 19 of the team’s 29 draws — including a career-high 11 of the team’s 13 in a 14-13 overtime win over Keene State. Her final successful draw in overtime set up the winning goal.

In an 18-6 win over Western Connecticut, Bodington won eight draws.

In the two matches, Bodington also picked up five ground balls and caused two turnovers.

Ranked among the all-time Top 10 at Eastern with 170 draw controls and the team leader with 65 this season (third-most in the LEC), Bodington moved to within three of her 100th career ground ball during the week.

The weekly LEC honor in lacrosse is the third in the career of Bodington, who was selected for the identical honor in the final report of 2016 and as Rookie-of-the-Week in the first report of 2015.

A winner of seven of their last eight following a 1-5 start against non-conference opponents, Eastern (8-6, 3-1 LEC) closes out the regular season with conference road matches against UMass Dartmouth Tuesday and UMass Dartmouth Saturday.