An open letter to the Board of Ed

To the Editor:

An open letter to Dr. Robinson and staff:

I emailed this letter to you on Monday, April 23 and received no response. My children do not attend public school, but my taxes do. I have some questions I would like answered as regards to my money:

Does the State of CT / Department of Education require annual, independent audits of Boards of Education? I know, for example, in Pennsylvania this is the case.

Has an independent firm performed an audit of the Stratford BOE at any time? I saw on the Stratford BOE website that RSM, US, LLP performed an audit at one time (2015 – 2016).

Was that an overall audit of the entire BOE budget or was it an audit of specific piece(s) of the budget?

Were any Internal Control Structures put in place as a result of an audit at any time? Please provide documentation.

Finally, can you please also provide any/all Management Letter(s) provided by RSM, US, LLP or other auditor(s)?

Please check your inbox for my email. I look forward to receiving a thorough response with supporting documents.