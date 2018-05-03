An open letter to the Board of Ed

Stratford Star

To the Editor:

An open letter to Dr. Robinson and staff:

I emailed this letter to you on Monday, April 23 and received no response. My children do not attend public school, but my taxes do.  I have some questions I would like answered as regards to my money:

  • Does the State of CT / Department of Education require annual, independent audits of Boards of Education?  I know, for example, in Pennsylvania this is the case.
  • Has an independent firm performed an audit of the Stratford BOE at any time?  I saw on the Stratford BOE website that RSM, US, LLP performed an audit at one time (2015 – 2016).
  • Was that an overall audit of the entire BOE budget or was it an audit of specific piece(s) of the budget?
  • Were any Internal Control Structures put in place as a result of an audit at any time?  Please provide documentation.
  • Finally, can you please also provide any/all Management Letter(s) provided by RSM, US, LLP or other auditor(s)?

Please check your inbox for my email.  I look forward to receiving a thorough response with supporting documents.

Devney Worsdale

 

