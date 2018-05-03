Town Council approves $220.9 million budget

And just like that, the Town of Stratford has a budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Town Council members voted 8-1 at Wednesday night’s special meeting to approve a 2018-19 spending plan of $220,911,375.

Fifth District Councilman Greg Cann was the only no vote. Third District Councilman Wali Kadeem was not at the meeting.

The new budget is about $39,000 different than the $220.8 million plan presented in March by Mayor Laura Hoydick.

The Board of Education will receive the same $111.8 million it requested.

Among the amendments approved were a $16,000 reduction for the Town Council committee, a $50,000 increase for legal fees, a $20,000 increase for the Arts Commission, a $60,000 increase for the Stratford Police Activities League community coordinator and a $61,000 decrease for police payroll.

This budget season ends with less drama than the 2017-18 budget. The last Town Council passed three budgets that were all vetoed by former Mayor John Harkins. While six councilors on the last council had sought to make significant reductions in Town Hall, Harkins said the proposed changes would have negatively affected Stratford.

The Town Charter mandates that a new budget must be passed by May 12.

See next week’s Stratford Star for more information on the 2018-19 town budget.