Stratford Library offers programs for youth and adults

Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street; Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10-8; Friday-Saturday, 10-5; Sunday, 1-5; 203-385-4162, stratfordlibrary.org.

Astronomy Club

Astronomy Club for ages 7-12 meets Thursday, May 3 at 6:30. This month, we visit Saturn.

Lego Club

The Stratford Library LEGO Club for ages 5-12 meets Saturday, May 5 and 19 at 1:30.

Family concert

Free family concert from the Kingdom Life Children’s choir members Sunday, May 6, 2 p.m., Lovell Room.

Crazy 8s Math

Crazy 8s Math games for ages 5-8 Wednesday, May 9, 6:30.

Film series

Monday Matinees film series offers free showings of recent, popular films on monthly Monday afternoons at noon. Movies are shown uncut on widescreen in the Stratford Library Lovell Room. The 2018 schedule is as follows: Thor: Ragnorok, rated PG-13, May 14; Blade Runner 2049, rated R, June 11.

LifeLong Learners

James Mapes, speaker, coach, best-selling author, clinical hypnotist and performer, will lead an interactive talk geared to enhancing life and uplifting the spirit focusing on possibilities and hope rather than fear Tuesday, May 15, 1 p.m., Lovell Room. Autographed book copies available for purchase after talk. Free and open to the public.

Library volunteers sought

The Stratford Library Board is looking for people interested in volunteering for the Library on such projects as book sale, escape room, miniature golf and other fundraisers to benefit the agency. There will be a meeting for prospective volunteers on Wednesday, May 16, at 6:30, in the Board Room.

Move ‘n’ Groove storytime

Move ‘n’ Groove storytime for ages 2-5 Wednesday, May 16, 6 p.m.

Art exhibit

Original photography, Nature at its Best, by Stratford’s Janice Pavlides will be on display through June. Free and open to the public.

Spring storytimes

Spring storytimes run through May 18. Storytimes meet Mondays at 10:30 for Toddler Time (ages 1-2); Tuesdays at 10:30 for ages 3-5; Thursdays at 10:30 for babies up to 18 months, and Fridays at 10:30 for ages 2-5. Summer storytimes will begin June 18 on Mondays and Fridays.

Leading to Reading

Parents/caregivers of preschool children can learn pre-literacy tips and check out the Library’s reading kits Saturday, May 19, 10:30.

Stratford Historical Society meets

Bi-monthly meeting of Stratford’s Historical Society will be held Saturday, May 19, 2-4 p.m., Lovell Room. Guest speaker is Dan Libertino offering a powerpoint presentation from the Sikorsky Aircraft Archives. Free and open to the public.

Feeding Backyard Birds

Guest speaker Chris Petherick, lifelong bird enthusiast and owner of the Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop in Fairfield, will lead a talk on Feeding Backyard Birds on Sunday, May 20, at 2 p.m., in the Lovell Room. Free and open to the public.

Career coach

Free services to low-wage workers and job seekers age 16 and older in Southwestern Connecticut who are unable to get the services at local career centers due to lack of transportation, childcare or employment schedules. 2018 schedule from 10-noon and 1-3 each month: May 21 (Word class), June 18 (resume class), July 23, Aug. 20, Sept. 24 (Exel class), Oct. 29, Nov. 26 (resume class) and Dec. 17.

Hiking in New England

Guest author Jeff Romano will showcase day hiking opportunities throughout New England Monday, May 21, 7 p.m., Lovell Room. Talk will reveal the region’s best hiking destinations and share advice and answer questions on how and where to plan your next hiking adventure. Copies of Romano’s three books will be available for purchase after his talk. Free and open to the public.

Firefighter Rory

The Stratford Library will host a visit from Firefighter Rory on Tuesday, May 22 at 10:30 in the Children’s Department for ages 2-5.

Science in Action

Children ages 8-12 can try hands-on science Wednesday, May 23, 4 p.m.

Read to therapy dogs

Children may read to certified therapy dogs Siena and Drago Thursday, May 24, 4:30-6 p.m. Call 203-385-4165 for a reading time.

Tooth Fairy

The Stratford Library will host a visit from the Tooth Fairy on Tuesday, May 29 at 10:30 in the Children’s Department for ages 2-5.

Library closed Sundays

The Stratford Library will be closed on Sundays, May 27 through Oct. 7.

Library closed Memorial Day

The Library is closed in observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 28.

Books Over Coffee

Books Over Coffee features Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate Wednesday, May 30, noon, Lovell Room.

Other titles include Glass Houses by Louise Penny (June 27).

Kathy Faggella leads discussion. Free and open to the public. Light refreshments served.

Harry Potter book group

On Thursday, May 31 at 3:45, the Stratford Library’s Harry Potter Book Group will watch The Hobbit (rated PG-13). Immediately following at 6:30, there will be a discussion of The Hobbit by JRR Tolkien. Readers ages 8 to adult welcome. Snack provided. New members welcome.

Digital Dash contest

The Stratford Library is on a mission to get more people to try digital reading through their OverDrive program which offers patrons access to more than 8,000 free digital titles.

Throughout the rest of this year, the library is participating in OverDrive’s Digital Dash contest. If they hit 21,148 digital checkouts by the end of the year, they will be eligible to win additional funds to buy more eBooks and audiobooks for their OverDrive collection.

Readers can access the library’s digital collection 24/7 by visiting stratford.overdrive.com/ or by downloading the Libby app from their device’s app store.