After a defensive-minded first half in which the host Bunnell High and Stratford High boys lacrosse teams combined for just three goals – Bunnell led 2-1 at the break – the offenses got going in the third and fourth quarters on Wednesday night.

In the end, the Bulldogs held off Stratford High for a 6-5 victory.

The Bulldogs were led by Charles Stewart with three goals.

Anthony Trovarelli scored twice.

Jarrod Davis added a goal and won 10 of 12 faceoffs for the Bulldogs.

Brian Carrafiello and James Savko had assists for Bunnell.

Tyler Ciccia scored twice for Stratford.

Ryan Brault, Gavin Scofield and Nick Cipriani also scored for the Red Devils.

Goaltender Dan Cox made nine saves for Stratford. Josh Auten had 11 saves for Bunnell.

After Bunnell and Stratford traded third quarter tallies, making the score 3-2 Bulldogs heading to the fourth, the Bulldogs went up 5-2 after Trovarelli and Davis scored less than two minutes apart midway through the stanza.

Stratford got to within 5-3, less than a minute later, on Scofield’s goal.

The Bulldogs reclaimed their three-goal lead less than 60 seconds after Scofield’s tally, with 4:46 to play, when Stewart cashed in on a turnover when Jeremiah Lopez intercepted a pass near mid field.

The Red Devils wouldn’t quit. Ciccia got the lead back down to a pair only 22 seconds later.

The score remained 6-4 until the final minute. Brault was set up by Ciccia for a sharp-angle tally with just 41 seconds to go.

Stratford got the ball of the ensuing draw, but a holding call wiped out a chance to retain possession.

The Red Devils hit three posts in this game.

Brault and Ciccia clanked shots off the pipes in succession in the first half, and John Bike hit the post in the second half.