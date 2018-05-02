Stratford Star

Boys lacrosse: Bunnell holds off Stratford, 6-5

By Andy Hutchison on May 2, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Bunnell High’s Jarrod Davis marks Stratford’s Ryan Brault. — Andy Hutchison photo

After a defensive-minded first half in which the  host Bunnell High and Stratford High boys lacrosse teams combined for just three goals – Bunnell led 2-1 at the break – the offenses got going in the third and fourth quarters on Wednesday night.

In the end, the Bulldogs held off Stratford High for a 6-5 victory.

The Bulldogs were led by Charles Stewart with three goals.

Anthony Trovarelli scored twice.

Jarrod Davis added a goal and won 10 of 12 faceoffs for the Bulldogs.

Brian Carrafiello and James Savko had assists for Bunnell.

Tyler Ciccia scored twice for Stratford.

Ryan Brault, Gavin Scofield and Nick Cipriani also scored for the Red Devils.

Goaltender Dan Cox made nine saves for Stratford. Josh Auten had 11 saves for Bunnell.

After Bunnell and Stratford traded third quarter tallies, making the score 3-2 Bulldogs heading to the fourth, the Bulldogs went up 5-2 after Trovarelli and Davis scored less than two minutes apart midway through the stanza.

Stratford got to within 5-3, less than a minute later, on Scofield’s goal.

The Bulldogs reclaimed their three-goal lead less than 60 seconds after Scofield’s tally, with 4:46 to play, when Stewart cashed in on a turnover when Jeremiah Lopez intercepted a pass near mid field.

The Red Devils wouldn’t quit. Ciccia got the lead back down to a pair only 22 seconds later.

The score remained 6-4 until the final minute. Brault was set up by Ciccia for a sharp-angle tally with just 41 seconds to go.

Stratford got the ball of the ensuing draw, but a holding call wiped out a chance to retain possession.

The Red Devils hit three posts in this game.

Brault and Ciccia clanked shots off the pipes in succession in the first half, and John Bike hit the post in the second half.

Related posts:

  1. Boys lacrosse: Bunnell High defeats Stratford, 10-8
  2. Boys lacrosse: Bunnell defeats Stratford High, 13-5
  3. Boys lacrosse: Stratford doubles up Bunnell, 6-3
  4. Stratford at Bunnell lacrosse to help HEADstrong Foundation

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Girls lacrosse: Stratford tops Bunnell on Moshier's goal
About author

Andy Hutchison


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress