Stratford High’s girls lacrosse team earned an 8-7 win at Bunnell High on Wednesday night.

Ellie Moshier broke a tie with her second goal of the game with 5:25 remaining and the Red Devils held on.

Kassidy Murtha also scored twice.

Brianna LaPia, Edie Treshie, Kaitlin LaPia and Cora Martonak also scored for Stratford. Martonak added an assist.

Bunnell got three goals and an assist off the stick of Christina diBenedetto.

Sam Vitka netted a goal and recorded an assist.

Morgan Reilly, Makayla, Pagan and Maura Kelly also scored for the Bulldogs.

Stratford goaltender Kasey Herrera made four saves.

Bulldog netminder Tatiana Wright stopped five shots.

The game was even 4-4 at halftime.

Bunnell claimed a 7-6 advantage on a goal by Vitka with 9:40 remaining.

Martonak got possession off the ensuing draw and scored just 19 seconds later.

The Bulldogs appeared to reclaim the lead with 7:33 to go, but a goal was waived off on a violation, and Moshier netted the game-winner just over two minutes later.

Bunnell had multiple late-game chances to even the score, including a shot off the crossbar by Reilly.

The Bulldogs, led by draw specialist Vitka, were strong in gaining possession.

Vitka had seven draw controls, Reilly came up with three draw controls, and Kelly had two possessions off draws.