Bunnell lost to Newtown, 208-286 in a girls golf match at the par 36 course at the Rock Ridge Country Club on Wednesday.

Leading the Lady Bulldogs were Danka Hlinka 62, Kellie Taylor 69, Debra Caminade 77 and Sasha Kalson 78.

Bunnell has four matches next week, Monday through Thursday, beginning with an away match at Masuk Monday.