Bunnell High’s baseball team dropped a 6-4 decision to SWC rival New Milford on Wednesday.
Tyler Vancho, Emilio Jasso and Justin Herrera all had two hits for the Bulldogs (4-7, 2-3 SWC).
Jack Barnhart-Sullivan had a two-run single.
Taylor Perry had an RBI double.
Ben Silver went 3 for 3 with two doubles and four RBIs for New Milford (9-4, 4-2 SWC).
Bunnell 200 011 0 – 4 11 5
New Milford 310 101 X – 6 10 4
Bunnell – Colin Richards, Max Honafius (5) and Justin Herrera
New Milford – Tim Ciancolo, Connor Gannon (5), Ian Cooke (6) and Derek Profita