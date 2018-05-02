Bunnell High’s baseball team dropped a 6-4 decision to SWC rival New Milford on Wednesday.

Tyler Vancho, Emilio Jasso and Justin Herrera all had two hits for the Bulldogs (4-7, 2-3 SWC).

Jack Barnhart-Sullivan had a two-run single.

Taylor Perry had an RBI double.

Ben Silver went 3 for 3 with two doubles and four RBIs for New Milford (9-4, 4-2 SWC).

Bunnell 200 011 0 – 4 11 5

New Milford 310 101 X – 6 10 4

Bunnell – Colin Richards, Max Honafius (5) and Justin Herrera

New Milford – Tim Ciancolo, Connor Gannon (5), Ian Cooke (6) and Derek Profita