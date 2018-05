Julianna Santiago singled to drive in the tying and go ahead runs in the top of the seventh inning when Bunnell defeated New Milford, 4-3, in an SWC softball game on Wednesday.

Alyssa Moore singled twice and scored once for coach Jeremy Susi’s Lady Bulldogs (3-9).

Riley Matto reached base three times and scored two runs.

Kallie Johnson hit two singles and a double for New Milford (7-5).

Bunnell 101 000 2 – 4 7 4

New Milford 001 200 0 – 3 6 3