Stratford students earn academic achievements

Presents research

Eastern Connecticut State University student Harrison Brooks, class of 2018, political science major recently presented his research, The Rhetoric of U.S. Foreign Aid to Palestine at the 2018 National Conference on Undergraduate Research. Brooks’s research was completed under the supervision of Professor of Political Science Caitlin Carenen.

OSM offers scholarships

The Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center (OSM) of Trumbull is accepting applications for a $2,000 scholarship and several additional scholarships. The scholarship is open to high school athletes planning to attend college in the fall of 2018.

The scholarship is open to students at Bassick, Bunnell, Central, Fairfield Ludlowe, Fairfield Warde, Masuk, Notre Dame, St. Joseph, Stratford, Trumbull, and Warren Harding.

For an application, visit osmcenter.com. Applications must be submitted by Friday, May 11, 2018 to Kate Nadler, Sports Medicine Coordinator, at The Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center, 888 White Plains Rd., Trumbull, CT 06611. OSM will select winners June 2018.

Law school award

Quinnipiac University’s Women’s Law Society recently was awarded the 2018 Ms. JD Honors Law School Chapter Award. Stratford resident Rebecca DeBiase is among the members of the Quinnipiac University’s Women’s Law Society.

Inducted into honor society

The Economics Department at Eastern Connecticut State University inducted 15 students into the Omicron Delta Epsilon (ODE) international economics honor society this April. Among the inductees was Harrison Brooks, class of 2018, who majors in political science and economics.

Harrison Brooks, class of 2018, political science and economics major was inducted into Eastern Connecticut State University’s Alpha Mu Alpha chapter of Phi Alpha Theta, the national honor society for the study of history.

Published in literary journal

Eastern Connecticut State University student Natalia Torcaso, class of 2018, English major, published a poem, Pat, in the Eastern Exposure Literary Journal.

Named to president’s list

Cadet Matthew Schaefer was named to the fall semester president’s list at Massachusetts Maritime Academy.

Named to dean’s list

Jaclyn Corcoran, class of 2018 was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Bryant University.

Performs in spring jazz concert

Luke Josephson recently performed in the Wheaton College (Ill.) Spring Jazz Concert. He played trumpet.

Honored at community service expo

On April 19, Eastern Connecticut State University hosted their annual Service Expo and Awards where students-and the projects and community partners they represent-were honored. Among the expo presenters was Katelyn Root, class of 2020, who majors in pre-elementary education and liberal studies. Root presented on her projects with the West Avenue After School Program and Connecticut Community for Addiction Recovery.

Attends geological conference

In March, Eastern Connecticut State University Environmental Earth Science (EES) faculty and students attended the Geological Society of America (GSA) Northeastern Section annual meeting in Burlington, Vt. Ryan Cueto, class of 2018 was among the students who attended along with EES Professors Drew Hyatt, Peter Drzewiecki and Bryan Oakley. Cueto’s major is environmental earth science.