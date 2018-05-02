Major development coming near Ryders Landing

A plan to create an unspecified large development just south of the Ryders Landing Shopping Center on upper Main Street has received a zone change.

On April 25, the Zoning Commission voted unanimously to reclassify 11.6 acres as a CNC zone, which would allow commercial development and is the zoning district for the adjoining shopping center. The site borders both Main Street and the Housatonic River, and is close to the Merritt Parkway.

The land now is eight parcels and includes six single-family houses — of which four are vacant — and the office building in front of the shopping center. This includes all properties on three short roads — Charlotte Street, Leslie Street and Oronoque Place — as well as some on Main Street.

Attorney Robert Rosati said the developers are “committed to investing in Stratford” and want to build something that rivals successful developments in nearby communities. “It’s time for Stratford to compete with Shelton and Milford,” he said.

Rosati said a full-service hotel as well as condos or apartments could be part of an overall plan for the site. He said the developers are open to providing some form of public access to the riverfront.

He stressed the developers will still have to seek zoning approval for their specific plan. The Zoning Commission also changed the regulations to expand what’s permitted in a CNC zone but, for now, rejected a request from the developer that might allow for a large residential complex.

Member Chris Silhavey said the residential request was “too open and unclear right now,” and member Stephanie Philips said she worried about a rush to put up large residential structures rather than retail in many locations.

The revised CNC zone will allow hotels, restaurants, offices, retail, residential, and marine-related uses.

Rosati called the CNC a “village-type commercial zone” and the approved zone change a “logical expansion” of the adjoining commercial district. He noted it was consistent with the master plan that supports commercial waterfront development in the vicinity.

Neighbor concerns

Three neighbors spoke against the zone change, expressing concerns about their property values and traffic.

Resident Richard Brown said approving a zone change “without any idea what will go there is dangerous.” He suspected the developers know what they want to build but aren’t sharing that information yet.

Brown asked for more transparency, saying it could perhaps be a project that benefits the town.

Rosati responded that the developers don’t know what their exact plans are yet. “We’re telling you as much as we know,” he said.

He also said some “natural buffers” should help protect the neighboring residential area and the development would be a “huge boost” to the town’s grand list.

Rosati described the site as “the most prominent gateway property in Stratford.”

Member Michael Henrick said the project would be a “great addition” to the town, but he and other members did bring up concerns about traffic. They pointed to all the congestion near the parkway and the Sikorsky Aircraft plant.

Rosati said a state road project to improve the area will begin soon. Member Chris Silvavey said the state also could realign the unusual Putney and Main streets intersection.

Henrick said he was having a “déjà vu moment,” remembering when Stratford rejected a Marriott hotel and it then was built across the street in Trumbull. If a hotel chain is interested in Stratford now, he said, it would be “a shame to chase them away.”