Bunnell High lost to Masuk High, 11-8, in girls lacrosse on Tuesday.

Masuk improved to 8-4. Bunnell is 4-7.

Morgan Reilly scored four goals with an assist.

Sam Vitka had three goals and four assists.

Makayla Pagan had a goal and Holly Rosa an assist.

Tatiana Wright made seven saves.

Gabby Beckett finished with six goals for the Panthers, who took a 4-3 lead into the break.