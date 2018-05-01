Non-renewal notices sent to 59 teachers

Nearly 60 Stratford Public Schools teachers may not return to the district next fall after the Board of Education sent them non-renewal notices on Monday.

The union representing Stratford teachers is upset with the news of 59 non-tenured teachers being given letters that they will not come back for the 2018-19 school year.

Superintendent Janet Robinson said the district is trying to achieve savings heading into the new school year. The teacher reductions will save Stratford schools about $700,000, Robinson ‘said Tuesday.

“We’re trying to close the gap in the budget,” Robinson said, noting that the reductions will be from all over the district.

The Stratford Education Association, representing unionized teachers, is critical of the move, especially after teachers agreed to two unpaid furlough days.

“Stratford officials are once again trying to solve the town’s budget problems on the backs of teachers,” said SEA President Michael Fiorello.

“The decision today by Stratford’s superintendent and Board of Education to send nonrenewal notices to 59 non-tenured teacher in the district is deeply troubling, especially since it was teachers who, just a few months ago, agreed to furloughs in order to help the town close a more than $700,000 budget deficit.”

SEA Secondary Vice President Kristen Record said the union had asked the administration to “seek long-term solutions that would not jeopardize students and public education.”

Instead, she said, “they are turning to teachers again,” noting that the nonrenewals were issued before the Town Council is to vote on its 2018-19 spending plan. The Council is expected to vote on a spending plan at a special meeting on Wednesday.

Mayor Laura Hoydick has proposed a $220.8 million budget for next year. Hoydick’s proposal calls for the school board to receive $111.8 million.

Robinson says she is hoping to bring all of the teachers back, but it will depend on the monies the district has. One way the administration is trying to recoup some funds is a “structural realignment” plan that would reduce busing of elementary school students to schools away from their neighborhoods.

“I would like to not lose any at all,” Robinson said, though she said something will have to be done if the realignment does not take effect.

Parents who attended a meeting last week at Bunnell High School are wary of the plan, which includes transforming Stratford Academy from a magnet school to a neighborhood school. Many parents want their children to continue attending their current schools or to be grandfathered in if a change is implemented.

Some vocal parents continue to ask for a forensic audit of the district’s finances, saying the current administration is not being transparent with how funds are being spent.

Stay with The Stratford Star for more information on this story.