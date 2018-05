Weston High topped the Bunnell High girls golf team, 218-276, at the par-36 front nine course at the Oronoque Country Club on Tuesday.

Senior Kellie Taylor had a personal best of 68 for Bunnell.

Leading the Lady Bulldogs were Danka Hlinka 62, Taylor 68, Debra Caminade 73 and Sasha Kalson 73.

Weston was led by Halley Melito 48, Sarah Johnson 49, Carolyn Zech 55, Abby West 66, Sophia Piscitell 71 and Catie Morvillo 77.