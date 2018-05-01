The Bunnell High boys track and field team defeated New Fairfield and lost to Bethel and Joel Barlow on Tuesday.

Highlighting the efforts for Bunnell were the 4×100 team of Christ N’Dabian, Jon Cineus, Ramsley Exantus and Elijah Henry with a time of 43.13.

In the 110 hurdles, Ramsley Exantus finished in 15.34.

In the 100 meters, Bunnell took the top spots with N’Dabian 11.05, Henry 11.26, and Tyreek Smith 11.27.

Bunnell also swept in the long jump behind Cineus 20-1/4 feet, Stephen Blake 17-8.750 and Colin Durand 15-4.750.

In the 200 meter dash, Bunnell swept all teams.

N’Dabian at 22.6 seconds was first, followed by Smith at 22.7 seconds and Elijah Alexandre at 23.78.

Cineus led all triple jumpers with a distance of 43 feet.

The 4×400 team of N’Dabian, John Gulish, Justin Almonte and Exantus topped all with a time of 53.4 seconds.

Exantus was the 300 hurdle winner with a time of 42.7.

Bunnell is now 4-3.