Bunnell High lost to Kolbe Cathedral, 8-7, in softball on Tuesday.

Kelly Bavolocco hit a solo home run for coach Jeremy Susi’s Lady Bulldogs (2-9).

Brianna Ramos hit a triple and a double.

Riley Matto hit a double and scored three runs.

Hayley Cancelli struck out eight for the Cougars (8-3).

Zully Santiago played strong defensively behind the plate and drove in a run.

Bunnell 102 300 1 – 7 7 6

Kolbe 022 101 2 – 8 3 2