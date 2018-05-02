Shir Ba’Emek, May 3, The Conservative Synagogue, 30 Hillspoint Rd., Westport. Free. Info: shalomct.org.

Ruben Studdard, May 3, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $67. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Terrapin, May 4, 7:30 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Grateful Dead tribute band. Tickets $25-$50. Info: palacestamford.org.

Lucy Kaplansky with Vicki Ferrara, May 4, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. With a beautiful flair for harmony, Lucy was everyone’s favorite singing partner. Tickets $32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Joyous Jazz, May 5, 4 p.m., Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave., Norwalk. The program will feature excerpts from Duke Ellington’s Sacred Concerts for Big Band, soloists, chorus, and a tap dancer. Tickets $30-$45. Info: GreenwichChoralSociety.org.

Stamford Symphony: Stephen Hough, May 5, 8 p.m., Stamford’s Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $25-$76. Info: stamfordsymphony.org.

Celebrate Music for Youth, May 6, 5 p.m., Unitarian Church in Westport, 10 Lyons Plains Rd., Westport. Proceeds benefit the Music for Youth outreach programs. Tickets $10-$75. Info: musicforyouth.net.

Utopia, May 7, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. For 32 years, fans have been clamoring for a reunion. The wait is over. Todd Rundgren, Kasim Sulton and Willie Wilcox are reuniting for their first North American tour since the Chernobyl nuclear reactor exploded. Tickets $95-$110. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

A Look Back: Connor Deane & Julian Decker, May 8, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. A Look Back will dive into their past and explore how the Broadway songs shaped the men. Tickets $45. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Roger McGuinn, May 9, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $39.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Bartok: Concerto for Orchestra, May 10, 7:30 p.m., Woolsey Hall 500 College St., New Haven. Tickets $15-$74. Info: www.NewHavenSymphony.org.

Parsonfield, May 10, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. They will give you rich five-part harmonies one minute, sound like bluegrass on steroids the next, and then rock you over the head with unbearably cool and raucous Celtic rhythms. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

New Mastersounds, May 10, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Keys blaring, groovy bass beats, slick guitar, and a drum beat that’ll keep your feet moving the whole time. It’s old school, mostly instrumental, all with a modern twist. Tickets $29. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Bernstein & Beyond: A Tribute to Leonard Bernstein, May 11-12, 48 New Canaan Rd., Wilton. The musical world celebrates Bernstein’s 100th birthday but the Wilton Singers will do it with a twist. They will perform songs from musicians who’ve been inspired and admired by America’s greatest native-born conductor/composer as well as songs written by Bernstein himself. Tickets $35. Info: WiltonSingers.org.

Simon Mulligan Trio, May 11, 7:30 p.m., Westport Arts Center, 51 Riverside Ave., Westport. They will perform a program that traverses the worlds of jazz and classical music with selections from Mozart, Debussy and Chopin as well as a unique interpretation of the George Gershwin Songbook. Tickets $40-$50. Info: westportartscenter.org.

The Low Anthem, May 11, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $17. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Air Supply, May 11, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $90-$179. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Fairfield County Children’s Choir: Imagine the Song, May 12, 7 p.m., Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets $15-$20. Info theklein.org.

Hope for Mental Illness, May 12, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. SymphoNYChorus will perform. Free. Info: www.bit.ly/tschope.

Fairfield County Chorale: J.S. Bach’s Mass in B Minor, May 12, 7:30 p.m., Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave., Norwalk. Tickets $35. Info: fairfieldcountychorale.org.

Popa Chubby, May 12, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. He knows no musical genre boundaries. He rocks. He funks. He goes from “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” to B.B. King’s “Rock Me Baby” to originals that feature his signature soul-shouting and those pin-pricks of electric lead that are like acupuncture for the soul. Tickets $32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Paul Winter: My Brazil, May 12, 8 p.m., Voices Cafe, Unitarian Church in Westport, 10 Lyons Plains Rd., Westport. Proceeds will benefit the KEYS (Kids Empowered by Your Support) program which provides one-to-one musical instrument lessons and group music instruction to underserved inner-city children in Bridgeport. Tickets $35. Info: voicescafe.org.

The Mad Hatters Chorus, May 13, 3 p.m., Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Rd., Danbury. The program will include hits such as Sitting On Top of the World, Yesterday and Cabaret. Donations accepted. Info: richterarts.org.

Broadway Sings Stevie Wonder, May 14, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Broadway’s hottest talents will perform. Tickets $40. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Indigo Girls, May 16, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $70. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Secret Sisters with Brian Dunne, May 16, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Genre-wise, they stick pretty close to a folk/Americana blend with a little roots rock thrown in. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Madison Howard, May 17, Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Southport. She is a cellist and a senior at the Hopkins School who studies cello performance at the Pre-College Division of the Juilliard School. Free. Info: pequotlibrary.org.

Eugene Bender, May 17, 7:45 p.m., St. Gabriel’s Parish Hall, 26 Broadway, Milford. The fiddler will perform at the P.V. O’Donnell Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann Irish music session. Info: call 203-876-9973.

Brendan James, May 17, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. His latest EP, The Howl, finds the singer-songwriter steering into new territory, discovering the courage to release a brave new sound while staying respectful to his meaningful history and the depth of his lyrics and message. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Bettye Lavette, May 18, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Three-time Grammy nominee Bettye LaVette is one of very few of her contemporaries who were recording during the birth of soul music in the 60s and is still creating vital recordings today. Tickets $48. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Dana Fuchs Band, May 18, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. A Jagger blues-jammer, Otis soul-sister, juke-joint Janis and Sexy Sadie all rolled into one passionate performer and compassionate world-class singer-songwriter. Tickets $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Australian Bee Gees, May 18, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $67. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Terrapin Flyer with Melvin Seals, May 19, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. The band draws from seasoned musicians in a revolving lineup and often features former members of the Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia Band. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Summertime Swingtime, May 20, 3 p.m., Norfield Church Parish Hall, 64 Norfield Rd., Westport. James Naughton and James Coogan will perform as well as local talent. Tickets $20-$30. Info: westonarts.org.

A Far Cry with guest artist David Shifrin, May 20, 3 p.m., Visual & Performing Arts Center, Western Connecticut State University, 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. Featuring Aaron Copland’s Clarinet Concerto & Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge, Op. 10 by Benjamin Britten. Tickets $25. Info: danburyconcert.org.

A Bernstein Centennial Celebration, May 20, 3:30 p.m., Fairfield Grace Methodist Church 1089 Fairfield Woods Rd., Fairfield. In honor of the 100th anniversary of the great American composer’s birth, the performance features vocal and instrumental pieces from West Side Story, Candide, On the Town among others. Suggested donation $15. Info: call 203-261-9160.

Homage to Paul Brunner, May 20, 4 p.m., Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Ave, New Canaan. The concert features the internationally acclaimed Cassatt String Quartet. Tickets $35. Info: treetopscms.org/ tickets.

Jane Monheit, May 24, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Sit back and enjoy as she breezily purrs through playful remakes of “Something’s Gotta Give” and “Where or When.” Tickets $42. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Jamie Baum Septet, May 27, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Apocalyptica, May 29, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. The epic, cello-driven rock opus changed the landscape of heavy metal music, created classical rock. Tickets $45. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.