Stratford Star

Dance: Participatory and performance

By Arts & Leisure on May 2, 2018 in News ·

Connecticut Ballet: Russian Classics, May 12, 7:30 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $45-$60. Info: palacestamford.org.

Connecticut Ballet: Petrouchka, May 13, 1 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $35. Info: palacestamford.org.

Madeline, May 19-20, East Ridge Middle School, 10 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. The Ridgefield School of Dance presents selections of Madeline, Brand New and Paquita. Tickets $20. Info: ridgefieldschoolofdance.com.

No related posts.

Previous Post After Dark: Coffee-house style concerts, benefits, galas and more Next Post Film: Screenings and documentaries
About author
Arts & Leisure

Arts & Leisure


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress