Members of SheSpeak, an ongoing program of reading women’s writing, sharing thoughts, experiences and humor, recently presented a program of Women’s Voices at the Stratford Library. The group performed a festival of monologues.

The next performance of Women’s Voices will take place Saturday, June 2 at the Open Door Tea Room, 3552 Main Street.

For more information email [email protected] and write SheSpeak in the subject.