Nichols Garden Club speaker on common disease problems in the garden

By Julie Miller on May 4, 2018 in Community, News ·

The Nichols Garden Club May meeting will take place on Tuesday, May 8, at 7 p.m., at the Nichols Improvement Association(NIA) Starkweather house, 1773 Huntington Tpke., in Trumbull.

Dr. Yonghao Li, a plant pathologist in charge of the Plant Disease Information Office at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station will cover common disease problems in the garden and their control.   

Non-members interested in learning about this topic, or about the Nichols Garden Club are welcome to attend this free event and should contact the club at  [email protected] or call 203-590-2232 in advance to plan for seating.

