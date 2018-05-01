Stratford Star

Jazz brunch coming May 6

By HAN Network on May 1, 2018

The Fairfield County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will host its 15th annual Jazz Brunch from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 6 at the Sheraton Stamford Hotel, 700 E. Main Street, Stamford.

The brunch is a special event that will benefit the sorority’s scholarship fund and other community programs

The brunch will feature an afternoon of music by international R&B/jazz saxophonist David Davis and Band.

Tickets are $75. Brunch is included.

For more information, visit fcacjazzbrunch.eventbrite.com.

David Davis

