The Bunnell High girls track and field team took two of three decision at a quad-meet in New Fairfield on Monday.

The Lady Bulldogs defeated the host team 106-43, Bethel 91.5-58.5 and lost to Joel Barlow 89-60.

Taking firsts for Bunnell were Hannah McLaughlin (javelin), Jasmine St. Clair (discus) and the 4×100 relay of Dardielle Exantus, Fabby Millien-Faustin, Daniela Petillo and Abby Williams.

Bunnell earlier split decisions, defeating Notre Dame 137-11 and losing to host Brookfield 79-71.

Firsts went to McLaughlin (javelin), Keseri Gonzales (100 and 200), Millien-Faustin (400), Exantus (low hurdles) and the 4×100 of Exantus, Millien-Faustin, Gonzales and Williams.