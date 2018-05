Stratford High’s baseball team defeated Brookfield High, 4-3, on Monday.

Brendan Duffy pitched the first six innings to get the win for coach Mick Buckmir’s Red Devils (8-4, 3-2 SWC).

He struck out 10 batters and had an RBI single.

Cam Smith, who hit a home run and drove in two runs, relieved in the seventh.

S 022 000 0 4-3-1

B 010 001 1 3-5-3

S Brendan Duffy (W, 4-2), Cam Smith (7) and RJ Burlone

B Glenhof (L) and Wigel