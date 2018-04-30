The Bunnell High girls golf team, in what Lady Bulldog coach Cliff Schrock described as Ice Bowl conditions, defeated Stratford High, 289-308, on the par-38 front nine at Mill River Country Club on Monday.

For Bunnell, junior Danka Hlinka broke 60 for the first time in five matches.

In her sixth week of playing golf, senior Debra Caminade broke 70.

Leading Bunnell were Hlinka 57,Caminade 69, Kellie Taylor 78 and Sasha Kalson 85.

Pacing the Red Devils were Jennifer Melo 75, Marissa Cantiello 77, Stacy Medina 78, Melissa Wilson 78, Chloe Pappas 78 and Kayla Simon 85.