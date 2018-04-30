Stratford Star

Girls golf: Town rivals play through rough conditions

By Stratford Star on April 30, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Stratford’s Stacy Medina, Chloe Pappas, Kayla Simon, Ciara Smith, Jennifer Melo, Melissa Wilson and Marissa Cantiello met Bunnell’s Debra Caminade, Sasha Kalson, Danka Hlinka and Kellie Taylor at Mill River.

The Bunnell High girls golf team, in what Lady Bulldog coach Cliff Schrock described as Ice Bowl conditions, defeated Stratford High, 289-308, on the par-38 front nine at Mill River Country Club on Monday.

For Bunnell, junior Danka Hlinka broke 60 for the first time in five matches.

In her sixth week of playing golf, senior Debra Caminade broke 70.

Leading Bunnell were Hlinka 57,Caminade 69, Kellie Taylor 78 and Sasha Kalson 85.

Pacing the Red Devils were Jennifer Melo 75, Marissa Cantiello 77, Stacy Medina 78, Melissa Wilson 78, Chloe Pappas 78 and Kayla Simon 85.

Related posts:

  1. Girls golf: Bunnell tops Stratford behind Russell’s 45
  2. Boys basketball: Stratford vs Bunnell on Sunday
  3. Boys soccer: Bunnell Bulldogs trim Stratford High, 4-3
  4. Girls tennis: Bunnell tops Stratford Red Devils

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Baseball Red Devils defeat Brookfield on the road Next Post Girls track: Lady Bulldogs now 4-3 on season
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress