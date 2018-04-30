Justin Herrera knocked in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning when the Bunnell High baseball team defeated Pomperaug High, 3-2, in Stratford on Monday.
Tyler Vancho went the distance for coach Juan Lopez’s Bulldogs (4-6, 2-2 SWC).
He struck out eight and had an RBI single.
Herrera finished with three hits on the day, including a double, and drove in two runs.
Nick Hebert and Adam Zullo had two hits each for Pomperaug (4-8, 2-3 SWC).
Pomperaug 000 110 0 – 2 7 0
Bunnell 200 001 X – 3 8 4
Pomperaug – Matt McGrath, Jake Veillette (5), and Nick Hebert
Bunnell – Tyler Vancho and Justin Herrera
WP – Tyler Vancho (2-2)
LP – Jake Veillette