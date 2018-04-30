Justin Herrera knocked in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning when the Bunnell High baseball team defeated Pomperaug High, 3-2, in Stratford on Monday.

Tyler Vancho went the distance for coach Juan Lopez’s Bulldogs (4-6, 2-2 SWC).

He struck out eight and had an RBI single.

Herrera finished with three hits on the day, including a double, and drove in two runs.

Nick Hebert and Adam Zullo had two hits each for Pomperaug (4-8, 2-3 SWC).

Pomperaug 000 110 0 – 2 7 0

Bunnell 200 001 X – 3 8 4

Pomperaug – Matt McGrath, Jake Veillette (5), and Nick Hebert

Bunnell – Tyler Vancho and Justin Herrera

WP – Tyler Vancho (2-2)

LP – Jake Veillette