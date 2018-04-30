Stratford Star

Mikey needs a home

By HAN Network on April 30, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional ·

Mikey is a gorgeous, medium haired, all black, male neutered cat, with golden eyes, about 2-years young.

He is active, playful, healthy, friendly, and likes mice toys. He loves attention and really likes cats and playing with them or just sharing their company. He needs a home with at least one other cat that likes cats.

Mikey needs a reliable foster home (with a cat) until placed; everything is provided.

To learn more about the Foster Care Program, for more information, or receive an application, call 203-330-0255, email [email protected] or visit petprotectorsrescue.org.

Mikey

Mikey

Related posts:

  1. Mikey needs a home
  2. Mikey needs a home
  3. Serena needs a home
  4. Kitten siblings Jack & Jill need a home

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Mookie Wilson to speak at Sterling House Celebrity Breakfast Next Post Baldwin Center hosts card and game party
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress