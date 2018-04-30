Town Council set to vote on 2018-19 budget on Wednesday

The Town Council appears set to pass a budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year this week.

A special meeting of the town’s top board is set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Council’s chambers in Town Hall.

Council members have met for the last two months to review Mayor Laura Hoydick’s proposed $220.8 million budget for next year. The proposal would include a slight tax decrease from 39.97 mills to 39.90 mills.

Should a budget pass, it will come in much earlier than the 2017-18 spending plan, which was approved last December a week after the current council was sworn in. The previous Town Council could not reach a consensus with former Mayor John Harkins on a spending plan. Three budgets approved by 6-4 margins by the last council were vetoed by Harkins. Members of the previous council wanted to reduce spending in Town Hall. Harkins said the budgets he vetoed were not responsible.

By town charter, the Town Council must pass a budget for the next fiscal year by May 12.

