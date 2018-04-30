Mookie Wilson to speak at Sterling House Celebrity Breakfast

Former centerfielder for the NY Mets and 1986 World Series Champion Mookie Wilson will speak at the Sterling House Community Center’s 15th annual Celebrity Breakfast on Wednesday, May 30, at 7:30 a.m., at the Trumbull Marriott, 180 Hawley Lane, Trumbull.

The program also will include the presentation of the Sterling Spirit Award to Robert Baird, retired athletic director at Stratford High School and Ryan Duffy, student athlete, SHS.

Noah Finz, host of Connecticut Sports Now on the Vantage Sports Network, will serve as the program emcee.

Key sponsors for this event include Aquarion Water, Bridgeport Fittings, Encon, Merit Insurance,

The Milford Bank, People’s United Bank and Webster Bank. Sterling House seeks additional table sponsors for this event. To become a sponsor, contact Patty Calabrese at 203-378-2606, ext. 107 or email [email protected]

All proceeds from this event will support the social, educational and recreational

programs that Sterling House offers.

Tickets are $60 per person. Reservations are required and may be made by contacting Patty Calabrese, special events coordinator, at Sterling House, 203-378-2606, ext. 107 or [email protected].