Dog dies in Sunday morning fire on Hancock Street

By Melvin Mason on April 30, 2018 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire ·

Stratford firefighters work to put out a fire at 62 Hancock St. just after 8 a.m. Sunday. A dog died and three people were injured. — Stratford Fire photo

Three people were left homeless and their dog died after a fire on Sunday morning at a Hancock Street home.

Stratford Fire Marshal Brian Lampart said the fire at 62 Hancock St. was reported at about 8 a.m. Sunday. Lampart said one of the home’s occupants was smoking in the home’s living room and had fallen asleep on the couch while watching television. Lampart said the man woke up and discovered the fire and tried to put it out before evacuating along with his brother and their mother.

Lampart said the fire spread through the walls to a second floor bedroom. Firefighters spent about 30 minutes getting the fire under control.

A boxer dog in the home was found underneath a bed in another bedroom. The dog died as a result of smoke inhalation, Lampart said.

All three people in the home were treated for smoke inhalation at a local hospital.

Lampart said the fire gutted the home’s interior, though the structure of the house is stable.

