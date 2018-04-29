The Bunnell High baseball team kept pressure on four Trumbull High pitchers on Saturday, but the locals couldn’t convert on enough chances to defeat the homestanding Eagles.

“These guys want to win so badly,” Bunnell coach Juan Lopez said after Trumbull’s 5-3 victory. “We had a hard top hitting in some spots. It’s not pressing, but I think because they want to do well they swing at some pitches (that favor the pitcher). They have to relax and let the game come to them. We’re getting closer.”

The Eagles (5-6) scored a pair of unearned runs in each the first and third innings to defeat the Bulldogs (3-6).

“Tyler Cartagena was outstanding,” Lopez said. “He did his job keeping us in the game. But when you give up four or five unearned runs, it is difficult.”

Bunnell threatened to score in its first three at bats, only to be turned back by the pitching of Ryan Vawter (2-0) and Ben Micinilio’s defense at third base.

Anthony Broadhurst had walked and Jack Barnhart-Sullivan singled with two outs, before Micinilio made a fine play on Cartagena’s bouncer to the left side to end the second.

Tyler Vancho singled and Dylan Kovacs was hit by a pitch, again with two out in the third, before Vawter got a fly ball out.

Micinilio made a fine play on Broadhurst with one down in the fourth.

Barnhart-Sullivan followed with a single, before Eagle shortstop Chris Brown made a leaping catch of Cartagena’s liner.

Bunnell scored three runs in the top of the fifth to close within 4-3.

Emil Jasso, Vancho and Kovacs worked out walks with one out.

Colin Richards had a single to the right side to plate the first run.

Ryan Nelson’s hump-back liner to second was caught.

But Broadhurst fought off a ball on the fist and his ball over the mound delivered Vancho.

Barnhart-Sullivan had an RBI free pass, before Micinilio grabbed Cartagena’s grounder and got the inning-ending force out at third.

Vancho doubled with two out in the sixth, but was left stranded.

Trumbull ace Ben Fero came on in the seventh to set the side down in order.

Bunnell 000 030 0 3 6 2

Trumbull 202 010 X 5 5 1

B- Tyler Cartagena (L), Max Hinafius (6) and Justin Herrera

T- Ryan Vawter (W, 2-0), Brandon Bottino (5), Evan Warner (5), Ben Fero (7,S) and Kevin Bruggeman