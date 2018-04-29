Stratford Star

Baseball: Stratford Red Devils defeat SWC rival Kolbe

By Stratford Star on April 29, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

The Stratford High baseball put a crooked number on the scoreboard in three innings on its way to a 6-2 victory over Kolbe Cathedral on Saturday.

Coach Mick Buckmir’s Red Devils posted a pair of runs in the second, third and sixth innings to turn back the Cougars at Penders Field.

Stratford improved to 7-4 and 2-2 in the SWC. Kolbe is 5-4, 2-2 SWC.

The Cougars scored two runs in the first inning, before Zach Fedak (2-1) went the distance and limited them to three hits.

Braydon Seaburg hit a home run and a single. He drove in two runs and scored a pair.

Brendan Duffy and Ryan Duffy each had RBI triples.

Gabe Avila had three hits, stole two bases and scored a run.

Kolbe’s Justin Leigh doubled home two runs.

