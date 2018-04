Fr. Tom Lynch, pastor of St. James Stratford, 2110 Main Street and Barbara Mariconda, a Stratford native, have co-authored a book, After the Diagnosis…A Guide for Living. St. James will hold a series of book signings in the Parish Hall on Saturday, April 28, from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. The main book signing event will be on Sunday from 1-4.

Fr. Tom has been the pastor at St. James for 30 years and will be retiring in June.