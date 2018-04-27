Donations to Bridgeport Rescue Mission by May 31 will be matched

Bridgeport Rescue Mission Executive Director Terry Wilcox announced today that a group of generous Mission partners has offered funding for a Matching Challenge during the month of May. The donors have contributed a total of $250,000 and challenged the community to donate an additional $250,000 by May 31.

“This year marks the Mission’s 25th year of fighting poverty and restoring hope in coastal Fairfield County. We’re inviting our community to help celebrate the Mission’s 25th anniversary by giving a gift that goes twice as far, helping twice as many people through the $250,000 Matching Challenge,” Wilcox said. “Thanks to matching funds, a gift of $50 becomes $100 – providing double the food, shelter and care for homeless adults and children.”

As summer begins, Wilcox explained how crucial the campaign is. “Donations tend to drop off during the summer months, but hundreds will still seek cool, safe shelter in our care. Many more will turn here for nutritious meals, including households with children who receive free meals when school is in session but struggle for enough to eat over the summer. The Matching Challenge has the potential to bring in $500,000 to help ensure the Mission can provide these vital programs and services throughout the summer, until donations pick up again in the fall.”

Annually, the Mission provides 37,960 nights of shelter for homeless men, women and children, and more than 550,000 meals for shelter guests and hungry people in impoverished neighborhoods. They also distribute thousands of coats to adults and children in need, and as many as 100 individuals participate in the Mission’s long-term recovery programs that prepare men and women to live healthy, stable lives as contributing members of our community.

“Our charitable partners have shared their most generous gifts to make this Matching Challenge — and the care it provides — possible,” Wilcox said. “We’re asking our friends and partners to do the same, giving generously by May 31 to help meet the Challenge and celebrate 25 years of caring for our community.”

Financial gifts can be made online at BridgeportRescueMission.org or sent to PO Box 9057, Bridgeport, CT 06601-9057. All gifts must be received online or postmarked by May 31, 2018, to meet the Challenge. For more information on the Mission’s programs and services for homeless and hurting men, women and children, visit BridgeportRescueMission.org.