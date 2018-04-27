Stratford Star

The Four Of Us benefit concert

By Julie Miller on April 27, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

On Saturday, May 5, at 7 p.m., The Four Of Us will perform at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., in Trumbull, in a concert to benefit area food pantries.

The band performs a mix of British invasion and multi-decade classic rock, as well as ’60s and ’70s pop rock, such as the Turtles and Simon and Garfunkel.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for senior (55+)/teens (12+), and $5 for children under 12. Tickets can be reserved by phone, 203-878-7508, or via email: [email protected], or purchased at the door the day of the show.

Non-perishable food donations will also be accepted.

Related posts:

  1. Easton Arts Council to hold member art show
  2. Center for Family Justice seeks volunteers
  3. Substance abuse support group — New location July 5
  4. Mass on the Grass takes place Sunday

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Donations to Bridgeport Rescue Mission by May 31 will be matched
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress