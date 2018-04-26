The Stratford Tennis Association is now accepting membership renewals from 2017 members and 2018 new member sign ups.

The $5 annual STA membership ($2 if 17 years old or younger) includes free placement on the STA pre-tournament mailing list, free entry into the Mystery Mixed Doubles Social Round Robins to be held on May 12 June 9, July 21 and Sept. 1, and $5 off every event entered in the STA 2016 tennis tournament.

The 2018 STA Officers are President Ken Graham, Vice-President Marc Swanson and Treasurer Pat Patusky.

Current STA members will receive their 2018 STA Schedule of Events and Membership Renewal Forms either by email or regular mail.

Tennis players desiring to join the STA for the first time can obtain a 2018 STA Schedule of Events and Entry Form by email request to [email protected] or by picking the forms up at the Recreation Office at the Birdseye Municipal Complex.