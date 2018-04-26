Stratford Star

Stratford Tennis Association accepting renewals, new members

By Stratford Star on April 26, 2018 in Recreational Sports, Sports Features ·

The Stratford Tennis Association is now accepting membership renewals from 2017 members and 2018 new member sign ups.

The $5 annual STA membership ($2 if 17 years old or younger) includes free placement on the STA pre-tournament mailing list, free entry into the Mystery Mixed Doubles Social Round Robins to be held on May 12 June 9, July 21 and Sept. 1, and $5 off every event entered in the STA 2016 tennis tournament.

The 2018 STA Officers are President Ken Graham, Vice-President Marc Swanson and Treasurer Pat Patusky.

Current STA members will receive their 2018 STA Schedule of Events and Membership Renewal Forms either by email or regular mail.

Tennis players desiring to join the STA for the first time can obtain a 2018 STA Schedule of Events and Entry Form by email request to [email protected] or by picking the forms up at the Recreation Office at the Birdseye Municipal Complex.

Related posts:

  1. STA May Monthly Round Robin winners
  2. Deadline set for town tennis tourney
  3. Open Family Classic tennis qualifier in Stratford
  4. Tennis: Connecticut Open Family Classic qualifier

Tags: ,

Previous Post Girls lacrosse: Lady Bulldogs fall to Nighthawks
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress