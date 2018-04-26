Stratford Star

Newtown defeated Bunnell High, 14-2, in girls lacrosse on Tuesday.

Morgan Reilly and Sam Vitka scored goals for the Lady Bulldogs (4-6).

Maura Kelly had an assist and Cat Nelson made six saves.

Alex Futterman scored four goals for Newtown (6-3).

NEWTOWN 10 4—14

BUNNELL 1 1 —2

Scoring: NEWTOWN— Alex Futterman 4 goals, 1 assist, Caroline Condon 2g, 2a, Keeley Kortze 2g, 1a, Lindsey Merrifield 2g, 1a, Hana Rosenthal 1g, 1a, Rylee Harrell  1g, Dylan Zahansky 1g, Alison Kelleher 1g. BUNNELL— Morgan Reilly 1g, Sam Vitka 1g, Maura Kelly 1a.

Goalies: NEWTOWN—  Tess Davenport (1 save); BUNNELL—Cat Nelson (6).

Shots: NEWTOWN—29 ; BUNNELL—6.

