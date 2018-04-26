Stratford Campus News

Vicki Soto Memorial Scholarships

The Stratford-based Vicki Soto Memorial Scholarship is a four year renewable $5,026 scholarship awarded once a year to graduating seniors from Stratford High School and Bunnell High School. Application deadline is May 1.

For more information or to apply for a scholarship, visit vickisotomemorial.com/scholarships/

OSM offers scholarships

The Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center (OSM) of Trumbull is accepting applications for a $2,000 scholarship and several additional scholarships. The scholarship is open to high school athletes planning to attend college in the fall of 2018.

The scholarship is open to students at Bassick, Bunnell, Central, Fairfield Ludlowe, Fairfield Warde, Masuk, Notre Dame, St. Joseph, Stratford, Trumbull, and Warren Harding.

For an application, visit osmcenter.com. Applications must be submitted by Friday, May 11, 2018 to Kate Nadler, Sports Medicine Coordinator, at The Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center, 888 White Plains Rd., Trumbull, CT 06611. OSM will select winners June 2018.

Presents research

Eastern Connecticut State University student Harrison Brooks, class of 2018, political science major recently presented his research, The Rhetoric of U.S. Foreign Aid to Palestine at the 2018 National Conference on Undergraduate Research. Brooks’s research was completed under the supervision of Professor of Political Science Caitlin Carenen.

Law school award

Quinnipiac University’s Women’s Law Society recently was awarded the 2018 Ms. JD Honors Law School Chapter Award. Stratford resident Rebecca DeBiase is among the members of the Quinnipiac University’s Women’s Law Society.